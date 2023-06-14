Zacks Research Weighs in on Rollins, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Rollins Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Rollins by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Rollins by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rollins by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 200,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.