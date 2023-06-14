ZClassic One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.33 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $326,843.06 and $36.33 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00098006 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00043667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00024383 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

