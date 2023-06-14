Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.8 %

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.4344 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

