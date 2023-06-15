10,073 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.82. The company had a trading volume of 222,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.