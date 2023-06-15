10,264 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $158.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.