103,111 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Acquired by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 119,324 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

