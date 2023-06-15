1,692 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Price Performance
Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $317.00. 105,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $317.67.
Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.
Rockwell Automation Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
