180,071 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000. Brookfield comprises about 4.0% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE BN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $33.15. 157,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.