18,870 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 145,860 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

