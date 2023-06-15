1,890 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,872,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VGT opened at $437.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $438.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

