203 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.72. The stock had a trading volume of 104,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $265.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

