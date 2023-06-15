223,694 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 223,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,401. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

