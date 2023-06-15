22,500 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Purchased by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 258,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 306,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 243,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

