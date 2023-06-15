2,694 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,694 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,853,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,983. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $338.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

