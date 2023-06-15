28,014 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.93 and a 200-day moving average of $405.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $439.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

