2,929 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,594. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

