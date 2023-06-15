31,132 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,132 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.1% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,095,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11,132.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,849 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $103.26 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

