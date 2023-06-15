36,321 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $365.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $366.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

