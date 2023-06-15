3,715 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.77. 255,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

