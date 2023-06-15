39,022 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Acquired by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $77.22.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.