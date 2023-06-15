4,386 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,657,000 after buying an additional 391,120 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $602,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $136.83 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.