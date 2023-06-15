4,626 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $216,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $134,480.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,016,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,850 shares of company stock worth $37,003,987. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,091. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

