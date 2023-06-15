46,536 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,872,000. Elevance Health comprises approximately 4.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $436.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $464.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.87 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

