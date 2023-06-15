46,903 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

