473 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $458.85. 729,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,361. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.70 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

