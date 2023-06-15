5,642 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Elevance Health makes up about 3.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $11.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $447.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,362. The company has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.87 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

