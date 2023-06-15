56,747 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance
WY opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.
Weyerhaeuser Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
