5,871 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.74. 22,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.