64,211 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Foundation Wealth Management LLC

Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,924 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $49.00. 1,869,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

