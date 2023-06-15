6,495 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Hershey accounts for about 1.4% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,062 shares of company stock worth $9,436,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $260.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.60 and a 200 day moving average of $245.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

