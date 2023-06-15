79,602 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,602 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

