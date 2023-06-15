7,981 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $72.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

