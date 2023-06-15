abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 32.3% in May

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

AWP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 318,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 634,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 241,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,012,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 598,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 85,442 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.