abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 32.3% in May

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AWP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 318,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.46.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
