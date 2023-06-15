Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is P2 Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

P2 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises about 14.9% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.51% of Acadia Healthcare worth $112,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,320. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

