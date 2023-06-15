Acala Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.17 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $24.17 million and $2.17 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015687 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,171.69 or 1.00020047 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,188,889 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.03440477 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,311,324.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.