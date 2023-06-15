Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Acceleware Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28.

Get Acceleware alerts:

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter.

About Acceleware

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.