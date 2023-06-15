Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Rajeev Singh Sells 7,622 Shares of Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 26th, Rajeev Singh sold 1,512 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $17,206.56.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Rajeev Singh sold 1,456 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $17,209.92.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Rajeev Singh sold 1,578 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $17,200.20.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 230 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $2,408.10.
- On Tuesday, April 18th, Rajeev Singh sold 220 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $3,207.60.
Accolade Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Accolade stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Stephens started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Accolade by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
