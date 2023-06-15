ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $414,692.12 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) insider Michael Waterman sold 23,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $414,692.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Michael Waterman sold 1,692 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $20,473.20.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 1,508,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,412. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

