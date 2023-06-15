Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $44.44. 182,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,142. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $983.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,223.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CSFB dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.