Adalta Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.4% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

SO traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.27. 555,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

