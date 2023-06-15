Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,461,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,439,000 after buying an additional 38,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after buying an additional 125,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $17,206,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

American Vanguard Stock Up 0.6 %

American Vanguard stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 16,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,074. The company has a market capitalization of $511.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. Analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Vanguard news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 56,751 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,465.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,094,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,452,197.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 56,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,008,465.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,094,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,197.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 7,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $121,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,101,665 shares in the company, valued at $19,091,854.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,956 shares of company stock worth $1,468,060. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.