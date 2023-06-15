Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.07. 79,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.