Adams Wealth Management Acquires 968 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $424.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $430.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 223.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.