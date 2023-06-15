Adams Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 9,505 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.5 %

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

IBP stock opened at $120.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $125.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

