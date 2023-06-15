Adams Wealth Management Buys 1,246 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

