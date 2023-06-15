Adams Wealth Management Grows Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HP. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

