Adams Wealth Management Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,582 shares during the period. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.66% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

