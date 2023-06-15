Adams Wealth Management Has $206,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Adams Wealth Management lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.93 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

