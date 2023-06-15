Adams Wealth Management Has $864,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 160,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Performance

GMS stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at GMS

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.