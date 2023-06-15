Adams Wealth Management Purchases 926 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $121.71 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.